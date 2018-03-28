Night & Day: The Braxton Sisters Discuss Tamar’s “Tumultuous” Marriage Vs. Toni’s Blingin’ Birdman Wedding

Trina, Towanda And Traci Discuss Tamar’s Divorce & Toni’s Upcoming Wedding

Trina, Towanda and Traci Braxton visited Essence and the sisters took turns dishing on Tamar and Toni. Both Tay-tay and “living legend” Toni Braxton have been making headlines for their relationships and the “excitement” lands on both ends of the spectrum.

Tamar, who is separated from Vince Hubbert was declining to speak to the sisters about it, and the sister are struggling to explain what is happening too. Towanda describes how her working relationship with Vince, the executive producer of their #BFV show is — she says it doesn’t exist:

“We don’t really have a relationship with Vince right now. We’re just trying to deal with it every day, day by day,” said Towanda. “We don’t actually know if they’re getting a divorce. Some days we [are] like, ‘are they getting a divorce?’ Some days we [are] like ‘are they not getting a divorce?’ So we basically mind our business now when it comes to those two because you never know…We let her address [the divorce] because we’re always going to be in the wrong, I don’t even feel like playing that game, we’re too grown for that game.”

Towanda adds that Vince & Tamar are the “I hate you Jodie!” type.

“They have a very tumultuous relationship, always. It’s on and off, off and on. We’ve witnessed a lot of things as sisters if you can imagine so we’ve been holding back and not saying anything for years.”

THEN! Trina added that she forgives Tamar for shouting at Gabe, BUT says she knows now to be careful about the things she says…

