Meet The $pectacular Bad Bish Who (Allegedly) STREEPT EWEH $429K From Howard U.

This man stole $429,000 in Financial Aid at Howard y’all Tyrone Hankerson, a student-employee in the Financial Aid office. Set to graduate! & Got caught This the iconic photo we found on his Facebook😭😭✊🏾 Mink Coat, Designer Bag, the FINESSE GOD TYRONE ☠️☠️I am DEAD pic.twitter.com/PQrYQaPXzJ — Lew Sid (@LewSidRaps) March 28, 2018

Alleged Scammer Tyrone Hankerson BLEW UP Twitter

Gather around for an enthralling tale about spectacular bad bish Tyrone Hankerson, Jr. who (allegedly) stole $429K from Howard University while working in the financial aid office as a very bold and not very smart Senior law student (THE IRONY) at the prestigious institution.

Now, at first glance, this seems like your regular shmegular scam until you realize that he blew the stolen cash ($429K to be exact) on extravagant trips around the world, mink coats, swanky bags, lavish loafers, a personal camera crew etc. WITH FINANCIAL AID MONEY THAT HE WAS DENYING TO INCOMING STUDENTS.

Yea…Tyrone was a stone-cold slimeball (if everything is true) who not-very-shockingly denies ALL allegations but that didn’t stop Twitter from running wild with the funniest (and PETTIEST) memes of 2018.

Homie really traveled the world and left his classmates fighting over bagel bites. pic.twitter.com/x6FbWvE98d — T'Ceiling es T'Roof (@Suite_Tea) March 28, 2018

Hit the flip for a hilarious look into the lavish life and times of Tyrone Hankerson, Jr.