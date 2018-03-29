Meet The $pectacular Bad Bish Who (Allegedly) STREEPT EWEH $429K From Howard U.
Alleged Scammer Tyrone Hankerson BLEW UP Twitter
Gather around for an enthralling tale about spectacular bad bish Tyrone Hankerson, Jr. who (allegedly) stole $429K from Howard University while working in the financial aid office as a very bold and not very smart Senior law student (THE IRONY) at the prestigious institution.
Now, at first glance, this seems like your regular shmegular scam until you realize that he blew the stolen cash ($429K to be exact) on extravagant trips around the world, mink coats, swanky bags, lavish loafers, a personal camera crew etc. WITH FINANCIAL AID MONEY THAT HE WAS DENYING TO INCOMING STUDENTS.
Yea…Tyrone was a stone-cold slimeball (if everything is true) who not-very-shockingly denies ALL allegations but that didn’t stop Twitter from running wild with the funniest (and PETTIEST) memes of 2018.
Hit the flip for a hilarious look into the lavish life and times of Tyrone Hankerson, Jr.