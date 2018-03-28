Lights On, Nobody’s Home: Convicted Cop Killer Applauds, Laughs And Smiles When He’s Given Death Penalty

Image via Getty

Cop Killer Smiles And Laughs At Death Penalty Sentencing

Luis Bracamontes killed two police officers in Sacramento back in 2014. Today, he was sentenced to death for those murders.

Upon receiving the news, Luis reportedly clapped, cheered, laughed and smiled according to NYDailyNews.

Bracamontes was particularly jovial while being found guilty of attempted murder, carjacking, weapons violations and other crimes. It’s said that many of the jurors left in tears upon seeing his elation at the crimes he had committed.

Bracamontes and his wife lead police on a 6-hour chase before the violent end to their escape.

For those of you who are unaware, Bracamontes case became big national news when Donald Trump used him as a political prop to promote his bigoted immigration reform during the presidential election.

