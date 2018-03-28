Shook Ones: Angry Elephant Almost Topples Truck Full Of Tourists In Search Of Sustenance

Holidaymakers had a close call when a curious elephant poked its head into their safari jeep to look for food and nearly tipped the vehicle over.

Sri Lankan Safari Gone All The Way Wrong

We came across these shots from a Sri Lankan safari gone all the way wrong and thought we’d share with our readers. According to SplashNews, a group of tourists got a real scare when this curious elephant poked his head in their safari jeep in search of food and nearly tipped over the vehicle.

