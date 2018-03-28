Shook Ones: Angry Elephant Almost Topples Truck Full Of Tourists In Search Of Sustenance
- By Bossip Staff
Sri Lankan Safari Gone All The Way Wrong
We came across these shots from a Sri Lankan safari gone all the way wrong and thought we’d share with our readers. According to SplashNews, a group of tourists got a real scare when this curious elephant poked his head in their safari jeep in search of food and nearly tipped over the vehicle.
Check out more photos below but don’t forget to Caption This!