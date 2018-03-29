Rihanna Gave Bedroom Eyes While Promoting Fenty Body Lava And Now Everyone Is Pregnant

Rihanna putting on Fenty Beauty's body lava in 'Brown Sugar' ✨ pic.twitter.com/ntd5UJmmbQ — MAKEUP✨ (@glowkit) March 27, 2018

Rihanna’s Eyes Got Us Pregnant

How could Rihanna do such a thing? How, Sway?! After being under the radar a bit the last couple of weeks, Rih Rih revealed her new Fenty body glitter in the most Rihanna way possible: but putting a bit on herself and looking at us like we were the next snack. This sent the entire net into a tizzy and everyone’s body got ready.

*uses fenty beauty bodylava once* pic.twitter.com/3HzU9edIp3 — cozy spice (@sydegee) March 27, 2018

Now all anyone can talk about is damn body glitter. Take a look at people losing it over Rihanna, that look and Fenty Body Lava.