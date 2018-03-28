Some Coupled Up Cruisin’: Star Jones Becomes A Blushing Bride To Ricardo Lugo With Big Ship Wedding/Birthday Bash

Star Jones Gets Hitched To Ricardo Lugo

Star Jones has found love again with Ricardo Lugo and the pair just tied the knot this weekend on board a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Bahamas. The cruise provided the couple an opportunity to celebrate her 56th birthday as well as their anniversary.

According to People reports, Star wore a halter Dennis Basso gown which featured a bow neck tie detail and flared skirt, which she bought off the rack after speaking to Basso and asking the designer to choose a dress for her.

According to her rep, Jones loved the dress so much she said she felt like “a beautiful beautiful Basso black Barbie bride.” Jones stopped by Kleinfeld Bridal for her headpiece and dress tailoring and stayed in her mermaid-style gown from the wedding to the reception, bustling the skirt for maximum movement on the dance floor.

It was a pretty star studded event, with guests including Tina Knowles-Lawson, Phaedra Parks and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

We’re sure you will recall that Jones was previously married to Al Reynolds until 2008.

Congratulations to the happy couple. Hit the flip for more photos from the special event.