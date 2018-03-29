In White Folks News: ‘Dance Mom’s’ Abby Lee Miller Released From Prison

Another day, another reality star released…

Abby Lee Miller Released

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is officially a free woman. The reality star was released from a Victorville, California Tuesday after surrendering herself last July on bankruptcy fraud charges.

ET Online reports that she was transferred to a halfway house in Long Beach, California, for the remainder of her sentence. As of now, Miller is scheduled to be released from the halfway house on May 25.

She was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison last May.

Several outlets are also reporting that Miller’s lost a dramatic amount of weight and is anxious to return to TV.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Abby Lee Miller leaves jail after losing 100lbs behind bars https://t.co/B39ZEOtnlx pic.twitter.com/AoxFONvtBl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 28, 2018

Will you be watching Abby Lee Miller when she inevitably comes back to “Dance Moms”?