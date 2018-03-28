Harpo, Who Dis?! Is Halle Berry Getting Her Candied Yams Gobbled By A Youngin’ With Braids?
- By Bossip Staff
Halle Berry Has A New Boo?
Halle Berry has everyone asking “Harpo, who dis?!?” after her latest IG stunt. The unlucky in love divorcee just posted up a photo of herself hugging up on a dude with tattoos and a naked chest. Halle wrote “plot twist” in the caption.
Do you think this guy is smashing her to smithereens?
Folks in the comments are befuddled. Is it her boo, or for a movie??? Halle has had a taste for younger men recently. Last year she allegedly dated a youngin’ in his twenties and then a much younger (and less attractive) music producer.
Who said 51 ain’t fun? Get em Ms. Berry!