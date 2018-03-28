Harpo, Who Dis?! Is Halle Berry Getting Her Candied Yams Gobbled By A Youngin’ With Braids?

Halle Berry Has A New Boo?

Halle Berry has everyone asking “Harpo, who dis?!?” after her latest IG stunt. The unlucky in love divorcee just posted up a photo of herself hugging up on a dude with tattoos and a naked chest. Halle wrote “plot twist” in the caption.

Do you think this guy is smashing her to smithereens?

PLOT TWIST A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 28, 2018 at 9:11am PDT

Folks in the comments are befuddled. Is it her boo, or for a movie??? Halle has had a taste for younger men recently. Last year she allegedly dated a youngin’ in his twenties and then a much younger (and less attractive) music producer.

Who said 51 ain’t fun? Get em Ms. Berry!