Howard President Wayne Frederick Speaks On Bamboozled Bison Bucks, Twitter Drags Him To A Different World

Howard’s Wayne Frederick Speaks On Scandal, Twitter Claps Back

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick’s first interview after releasing a statement regarding the school’s massive embezzlement and corruption scandal came via HBCU Digest Radio:

“I was very concerned about this getting out. Not simply because of a public reputation issue, I really wanted to make sure that we could get to the bottom of this and get this fully exposed. In terms of having all the evidence we needed if we wanted to bring criminal charges.”

Twitter has tied a rope around Frederick’s ankle and are currently in the process of getting him ALL the way out the paint. But even prior to this latest embarrassment, students have BEEN tired of ol’ boy’s s#!t.

Wayne Frederick is a corporate slave y’all I’ve been saying this https://t.co/Wulsi9nGVA — bless anderson (@amandla_) March 7, 2018

You can listen to Frederick’s HBCU digest in full here. Flip the page to see the slander.