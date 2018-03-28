Breaking: Judge Sentences A Tearful DMX To A Year In The Bing For $2.2 Million Tax Evasion

Rapper’s Emotional Pleas Didn’t Put Judge Off Prison Time

A Federal Court Judge has sentenced DMX to one year in federal prison for not paying his taxes for six years and racking up a $2.2 million debt to Uncle Sam.

Judge Jed Rakoff said that a “modest” prison sentence would be a fair punishment for the 90s rapper’s “brazen” tax fraud while sending a message to others considering committing the same crimes.

“In the the court’s view, Mr. Simmons is a good man,” Judge Jed Rakoff said. (But) in many ways he’s his own worst enemy.”

The one year is considerably less than the the five years the prosecution argued for, however it is much more than what the defense wanted, which included rehab and government trusteeship of DMX’s finances.

Not even a tearful plea from the Dark Man X himself would sway the judge from prison time.

“I have a one-year-old son and it’s difficult for my fiancé to take care of him because he has a medical condition,” DMX told Judge Rakoff. “I was in a cloud. I wasn’t thinking straight. More than that, I wasn’t thinking at all.”