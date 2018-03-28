Nelly’s Rape Accuser Monique Green Hospitalized Over Emotional Breakdown

Nelly’s Accuser Hospitalized

The woman who claimed Nelly raped her in the back of a tour bus had a medical emergency related to the emotional turmoil she’s faced since coming forward with her accusations.

Monique Green was taken to the hospital last week after a phone convo with a friend. According to TMZ, her friend became concerned about her wellbeing after a phone conversation where Monique sounded particularly distressed. Though she apparently did not threaten or hint toward suicide, the friend still thought it was best to call 911 and ask that authorities do a welfare check on her.

Emergency personnel thought it was best to take her to the hospital, and she went willingly. She only stayed for a few hours before being released.

According to her lawyer Karen Koehler, Monique’s episode was due to “continuing severe emotional distress related to the alleged Nelly rape and the aftermath.”

SMH. It’s not too that surprising that the pressure is getting to her…

Splash/Getty