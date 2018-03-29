Winnie Harlow Slams Tabloids Who Say She’s “Suffering” From Vitiligo

Winnie Harlow Defends Her Skin

Winnie Harlow’s vitiligo has helped catapult her to the top of the modeling game. So she’s not here for it when people talk about her skin condition like it’s a setback or disability.

The model took to Instagram after catching wind of a caption of her bikini photo in the Evening Standard, that called her a “sufferer” of the skin condition. Winnie went OFF and asserted that what makes her different makes her beautiful, just as it does for everyone else:

@eveningstandardmagazine @evening.standard and all other tabloids, magazines and people who write articles on me PSA: I’m not a “Vitiligo Sufferer”. I’m not a “Vitiligo model”. I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo. Stop putting these titles on me or anyone else. I AM NOT SUFFERING! If anything I’m SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don’t make them WHO they are! All our differences are apart of who we are but they don’t define us! I’m sick of every headline ending in “Vitiligo Sufferer” or “Suffers from Vitiligo”. Do you see me suffering? The only thing I’m Suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty! The beach was damn fine that day, nothing to suffer about! 🙄👉🏽

Welp, there’s that.

