Aunt Viv’s Two Cents: Vivica Fox Will Soon Be Handing Out Life Advice On Her Own Daytime Talk Show

Vivica Fox To Host Talk Show

Looks like Vivica Fox will be spilling more tea than her own one day soon…

According to Page Six, the actress will soon be able to add the distinction “talk show host” to her resume, as CBS has picked up a new talk show with Viv at the reins.

Titled “Face the Truth,” Vivica’s show will feature guests with real-life problems and conflicts facing a panel of experts regarding the situation at hand. After the judges have given their two cents on the matter, the audience will have a chance to weigh in on what exactly should be done to remedy the guests’ problems.

Sounds a little like Judge Judy meets Dr. Phil, with an American Idol twist. “Face The Truth” is set to premiere mid-fall this year. Will you be watching??

Getty