Syllabus Trippin’: Atlanta Teacher Accused Of Murdering 2 Children Is Allegedly A Crip

Atlanta Teacher Accused Of Being A Child-Killing Crip

This is a perfectly good reason AGAINST arming teachers with guns.

According to WSBTV, a teacher at a Dekalb County in Atlanta has been accused of murdering two children in 2016, an 11-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother. The siblings lost their lives during what police describe as gang-related gunfire.

Documents obtained by the station show that police have pegged the fifth grade teacher, 26-year-old Michael De’Sean White, as member of the Crips.

His lawyers denies this:

He became a teacher because he wanted to help students. He loved kids,” Fegan said. “He is not gang affiliated.”

Not for nothing, the way these teachers are set up, sexing kids and all that, it doesn’t see so far-fetched that this guy could be a crip.

Here’s what the police have to say:

“His role is not yet completely defined but we can confirm he was present when the homicides took place,” Roberts said. “We hope to bring some solace and resolve to that family.”

White is obviously not working at the school while the investigation is pending. No word on if he will be allowed to return to work if exonerated.

R.I.P. to the kids who lost their lives.