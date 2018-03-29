Stop The Domestic Violence: Fabolous Arrested After Emily B Called Cops Accusing Him Of Beating Her

Image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

Fabolous Turns Himself In After Allegedly Hitting Emily B

Well d-d-d-d-d-damn, we didn’t see this coming.

According to TMZ, Fabolous has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an alleged domestic violence incident with on-again-off-again baby mama Emily B.

Fab walked into police station yesterday in he and Emily’s home town of Edgewood, New Jersey after she claims he struck her.

The Brooklyn rapper was accompanied by his lawyer and did not spend any time in a cell. He was cited for the incident and was given a ticket to return to court for trial.

After turning himself in, Fab posted this to Instagram:

As long as these two have been together, it’s hard to believe that Emily B would call the cops on the father of their 2 children unless something had really happened. That said, we can’t recall every seeing or hearing Fabolous being angry to the point of physical violence.

Guess we’ll just have to see how the facts shake out.