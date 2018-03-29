Doin’ It For Dreamy: Rob Kardashian Has Been Getting Healthy For His Darling Daughter

Rob Kardashian Eating Better And Working With Trainer To Stay Healthy For Dream

Here’s some great news! Rob Kardashian has finally gotten his health back on track!

☘️☘️☘️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

If you thought Rob was looking like a slimmy trimmy when he posted up birthday photos on St. Patty’s Day, it may be because he’s kicked his healthy habits into high gear.

Via DailyMail:

“Rob is eating better and has a trainer – he wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake,’ an insider told PEOPLE. ‘He’s focused on what he should be focused on: Dream and his health.”

Rob has been hospitalized several times in recent years due to his struggle with diabetes. Now that he’s responsible for a young child he’s determined not to have any setbacks.

‘Dream was a huge wake-up call for Rob. He wants to be the best dad possible.’ ‘As soon as he realized his family was right about Chyna and removed himself from all the drama, Rob started doing much better. He is on good terms with the family again and everyone is happy about it.”

And as you’ve probably gathered from our posts, Rob really enjoys parenthood.

‘Rob spends a lot of time with Dream and he is a great dad. He really wants to give his daughter the best life.’ “There is a lot of sympathy for Rob – he fell hard for Chyna. He’s trying to focus on Dream and being a good dad to her. Dream is the sweetest little girl and loves Rob.’

Awwww that’s amazing. We hope Rob can stay on the track. The insider claims he still needs to work on his diet.

‘He needs to get his eating in check [but] he’s been more active,’ the source shared. ‘Everyone hopes this time he can turn himself around … He’s been doing better and has been spending a lot more time around his family, which is good for him.

Go head Rob! You can do it. Turn your life around!!!

Do you think Rob will be back to his ideal weight soon?

