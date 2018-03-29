Keeping It Real: Tyra Owns Up To Ancient Nose Job, Calls Natural Beauty Expectations “Unfair”

By Bossip Staff
Tyra Banks Talks Nose Job In New Book

Tyra Banks is spilling tea on herself in People while promoting a new book, the stunner is telling folks it took work to look as beautiful as she is, and she isn’t ashamed.

“Natural beauty is unfair. I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”

In her book, “Perfect Is Boring” Banks reveals that she got a nose job early in her career. Tyra says “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” says Banks, 44. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

Welp, for year folks have suspected she touched her nose. She also says she isn’t ashamed to have piled on her makeup.

“As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

That sounds fair, right? Hit the flip to see more of Tyra from back in her runway days, post nose-job.

