Tough Watch: Stephon Clark’s Brother Stevante Has Awkward Interview With Don Lemon [Video]

Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Don Lemon Interviews Stephon Clark’s Brother Stevante

Stephon Clark‘s family is going through a lot right now. Sadly, we’ve seen a lot of Black families suffer this same type of grief. In each case, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters and others have to deal with the worst tragedy of their lives AND the scrutiny of media attention. It’s asking a lot.

Last night Stevante Clark, Stephon’s younger brother, sat with Don Lemon. Here’s what happened.

What was Don supposed to do?