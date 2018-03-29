Released Seahawk Trevone Boykin’s Girlfriend Does Interview With Broken Jaw! [Video]

(Mansfield Police Department)

Trevone Boykin was arrested at his North Texas home this week for breaking the jaw of his longtime girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey. Last week police were called to Trevone’s home for a domestic disturbance and he was released by the Seahawks after his girlfriend did an interview with a broken jaw. Boykin has been arrested twice in the last 3-years making this his third case. SMH

Turn the page for the interview that got Boykin released by the Seahawks.