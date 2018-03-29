Feeling This Hairstyle? #BBWLA’s DJ Duffey Shaves Off Her Hair, “Im Not Giving A F**K”

DJ Duffey Talks Shaving Her Head

DJ Duffey, who came on the reality TV scene via Basketball Wives a few years back is rocking a new look! As a touring DJ, Duffey can spend a lot less time on her hair on the road now, she’s chopped it off. Duffey debuted her caesered follicles on her instagram page, comparing it to taking her bra off. “I feel free!”

Are you feeling it???

Duffey answered the questions of curious folks asking “why” and she was candid…”I’m not giving a f-ck”. Hit the flip.