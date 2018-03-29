Heyyy Zaddy: Wiz Khalifa Shows Off His Oily Bulked-Up Body Transformation, He’s Been Eating!

For The Ladies: Wiz Khalifa Shows Off His Gains

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is being loud and proud about his recent physical transformation. Fans of him have known his for his skinny-stoner physique. But recently, Wiz has carved out time between smoke breaks to work on his physical health and strength. The rapper has been posting peaks into his boxing workouts since last year, and boy! He looks so different.

This ain’t one of those posts where i talk about some sh-t other than what’s in the [redacted] photo. Oh no, this is clearly to show off my body cause i [redacted] worked for it and I’m proud of it

Okay now!

What do you think of Wiz’s transformation, did you recognize him? Hit the flip for more of his pecks, up close.