“Bridezillas” Exclusive Clip: StormZilla Sam Wants To Ban Her Mother-In-Law From Ceremony… Over A Dress! [VIDEO]

Bride Tries To Ban Mother-In-Law… Over Dress

It’s almost Friyay! Which means the new episode of “Bridezillas” is just a day away. Fortunately we have an exclusive clip to tide you over til tomorrow. This next episode features a bride who has basically banned her future mother-in-law. We’re not sure how she got a fiance at all with an attitude like this, but we sure wouldn’t marry her. And what’s her deal with dresses? She cussed out her bridesmaid last week over hers.

Here’s the episode summary:

CryZilla Helena clashes with the crew…did they hide her dresses? But when she makes a shocking threat, will her wedding even happen? StormZilla Sam wreaks havoc, but when her rampage strikes her Mother-in-Law, her groom finally loses it.

BRIDEZILLAS – “CRY ZILLA & STORM ZILLA” – Airs Friday, March 30 at 10:00pm|9:00 C

Will you be watching?