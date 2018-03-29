Exclusive: Student Employee Accused In $1 Million Howard University Financial Aid Scandal Says He’s A Victim & Did Nothing Wrong

Tyrone Hankerson Said He’s A Victim In This Case – And His Record Will Speak For Itself

One of the Howard University employees accused of a massive embezzlement scheme has fired back at the anonymous claims, saying he’s innocent and has been victimized himself.

An article published on Medium this week claimed that Howard University staff stole some $1 million in financial aid earmarked for students from 2013 through 2017. The article states that the HBCU’s president, Wayne Frederick, knew about the fraud since at least May 2017, but had not acted. The article specifically names Tyrone Hankerson, who was then a student employee, as well as Associate Director of Financial Aid, Brian Johnson, alleging the men both received unusually large grants and stipends from the school. The piece has since been taken down.

But Hankerson said in a statement to BOSSIP exclusively that the article and the info that was cherry picked from his confidential records doesn’t paint the whole picture, and he’s the one who has been wronged. Hankerson said he did receive financial aid from the university, but it was nothing unusual for a student on a scholarship who also went abroad to continue his education.

Hankerson said he never authorized anyone to release his records to anyone, and his legal team is working with the university to find out who leaked his data. He said he has never had any criminal or disciplinary record from the school, has been a model student and wants the public to stop the rush to judgement.

