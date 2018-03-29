Swirl Gone Sour: Kendra Wilkinson Rumored To Be Pulling The Plug On Mixed Race Matrimony-dom

Kendra Wilkinson Rumored To Be Planning Divorce

This is pretty sad. One of our favorite swirl couples marriage may be going kaput very soon. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have been facing issues for years now, but she is now rumored to be filing for divorce after 9 years of matrimony-dom.

According to US Weekly reports:

“She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source says of the former Playboy model.

Just last month Wilkinson publicly admitted to the couple’s difficulties in a now-deleted post on Instagram dated February 21, which addressed rumors that she and Hank were faking their problems for TV:

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote on February 21 in a post that has since been deleted. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

Multiple outlets have reported about the impending divorce, and some sources are saying Wilkinson was simply overwhelmed:

“Everything came really quickly for Kendra in the beginning, the show, marrying Hank, the kids,” an insider tells E! News “It all happened really fast for her. Through the years she really tried to make it work with Hank but at this point there’s really no coming back from this latest divide.” Our source denies Hank’s 2014 cheating scandal is to blame, saying, “He’s actually a great dad and has been getting a bad rap lately. He always let Kendra do whatever she wanted and was always supportive of her career choices.” “Meanwhile,” the source adds, “Kendra worked and he was at home taking care of the kids. He’s a really good dad. He thought letting Kendra do the Las Vegas gig would make her happy, but ultimately it’s drawn them farther apart. They’ve had massive issues for years and everything is just coming to a head now.”

It’s no secret that marriage is hard work. We’re sad to hear this one may be over, but sources say it’s highly unlikely the couple will work out their differences:

“Kendra has met with lawyers and is proceeding with the divorce. It is happening very soon.” “Things have gotten very bad between her and Hank and she has lost all trust,” the second insider shares. “She wants things to be very amicable and graceful for the sake of their kids, but also wants things to happen very fast.”

Prayers up for the Wilkinson-Baskett’s! We hope Kendra and Hank continue to co-parent peacefully for little Hank and Alijah.