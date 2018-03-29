Slimmed Down, My Loves: Mo’Nique Says She’s Officially Under 200 Pounds

She loves the gym, FOR REAL…

Mo’Nique Shows Off Weight Loss

Mo’Nique is the latest celebrity to show off a super slim-down. The comedienne who previously confirmed that she dropped 100 pounds has lost EVEN more weight and she’s proudly flaunting her slimmy-trimmyness.

“Hey my loves. UNDER 200lbs. WE CAN DO IT,” said Mo on Instagram. “BELIEVE YOU CAN. DON’T HAPPEN OVERNIGHT BUT IT HAPPENS.

She’s crediting a raw food diet and workouts from celeb trainer Dwight Holt, Jr. for her weight loss.

Go Mo! We see you.

Are you feeling Mo’Nique’s slimmy trimmy figure???