Slimmed Down, My Loves: Mo’Nique Says She’s Officially Under 200 Pounds
She loves the gym, FOR REAL…
Mo’Nique Shows Off Weight Loss
Mo’Nique is the latest celebrity to show off a super slim-down. The comedienne who previously confirmed that she dropped 100 pounds has lost EVEN more weight and she’s proudly flaunting her slimmy-trimmyness.
“Hey my loves. UNDER 200lbs. WE CAN DO IT,” said Mo on Instagram. “BELIEVE YOU CAN. DON’T HAPPEN OVERNIGHT BUT IT HAPPENS.
She’s crediting a raw food diet and workouts from celeb trainer Dwight Holt, Jr. for her weight loss.
Go Mo! We see you.
Hey my loves. Swipe left. CUPID CHALLENGE at the end. Sisters I found out that my Great great grandmother lived to be a 114yrs old and was in her right mind. I KNOW ITS POSSIBLE. Are you willing to fight for YOUR LIFE. IT IS YOURS TO FIGHT FOR. @brandonvalleyjones thanks brother for the ab training. OUCH. Love y'all
Are you feeling Mo’Nique’s slimmy trimmy figure???