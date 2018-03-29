Tyrone Taught Me: The Biggest (Alleged) Celebrity Scammers Of All Time

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

A Gallery Of Celebrity Scammers Howard University and its alleged scammer king are being dragged all through the mud these days. However, let’s not forget that the world is full of scammers who aren’t getting dragged nearly as much. And some of these people are celebrities. Yes, celebs and celeb adjacents scam, too. Take a look at some scammy celebs.

Ja Rule – Remember the Frye Fest? People signed up for this event, flew out and had bread and salad in one of the biggest scams ever and Ja was allegedly involved.

Birdman – Lil Wayne is accusing him of scamming him out of money and albums and there are plenty of artists who are upset with him for non-payment.

Diddy – Early in his career artists like The Lox and even Mase came at him for his alleged stiffing of money and bad contracts.

Donald Trump – All he does is get sued for scamming people and he scammed the whole country into making him president.

Apollo – He went to jail for his scamminess

Tyrone Gilliams – He’s also in the clink for scammy behavior. Something about Tyrones.

Dr. Love – He’s not a celebrity per se but remember when he got arrested for being a fake doctor for years?

Blac Chyna – She got in trouble for pushing a fake scholarship company…allegedly.

Kendu – He ALLEGEDLY cheated on Mary and is demanding all sorts of money from her. Cold.