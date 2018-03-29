Call Andy: Cynthia Bailey Says THIS Housewife Was ‘Out For Blood’ During The RHOA Reunion

Cynthia Bailey Details The RHOA Season 10 Reunion

Cynthia Bailey is confirming what’s already been confirmed; the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Reunion got super messy, super fast. As previously reported Kim Zolciak (and her daughter Brielle) said she was unfairly ganged up on by ALL of the housewives.

The jealousy was real today on that couch at the reunion https://t.co/D2bCFCaRKv — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 16, 2018

I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end. I wish they would channel that negativity and anger for someone who is positive, loving, caring, beautiful! Etc. into something positive. Maybe then they’d be happy — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 16, 2018

According to Cynthia however, Kim was actually the aggressor who was “out for blood” and clashed with NeNe.

She recently told US Weekly:

She revealed that her castmate, Kim Zolciak, was out for blood. “She spent more time talking about everyone than we spent talking about her,” Bailey, 51, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I didn’t understand her goal.” The Bravo star added: “ Nobody had time for that energy.” The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, had a face-off with her nemesis, NeNe Leakes, following Zolciak’s claims that the queen bee has a roach-infested home. “Kim tried to tear her down. It got so crazy!” the actress tells Us. “I’d be shocked to see them become friends again.”

SHe also said that Kim and Kenya Moore (of course) went at it…

Zolciak also took aim at Kenya Moore, saying her marriage to Marc Daly was fake. “Kim decided, for whatever reason, she had it out for Kenya,” Bailey recalled. “Kenya is happily married, but don’t wake the bear unless you want to be bit.”

and she had a bit of a face-off with Eva Marcille over those Will Jones girlfriend rumors.