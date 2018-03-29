Knocked Up: Guess Which WAGS Miami Star Is Expecting A Sporty Seed

Another one…

WAGS Miami Star Announces Pregnancy

Another WAGS Miami star is having a baby. After Ashley Nicole announced that she and her hubby Phillip Wheeler were expecting baby number 2…

her friend/costar Hencha Voigt is confirming that she’s knocked up too. The sporty fitness trainer wrote a lengthy post on her burgeoning baby bump and reflected on hardships she’s had in her life.

“All my life I’ve been judged for who I am. Who I am is who I am, I was born this way and can’t change it. People judged me for my actions, for myself, for how I spoke, for what I did, for how I thought, for how I looked, for my motives, for what I stood for, for my beliefs; for everything,” wrote Hencha.

“People even judged me for my accomplishments, no one ever congratulated me for anything because I didn’t choose to take the formal path to life, which was listen to what you’re told to do. […] I no longer am living for me, I now have a purpose and a full-time job and that’s being your mommy.”

So far no word on who Hencha’s expecting a baby with, she was seen “revenge dating” baseball player Michael Crouse, her costar Astrid Bavaresco’s boo.

Congrats Hencha!