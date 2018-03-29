Knocked Up: Guess Which WAGS Miami Star Is Expecting A Sporty Seed
Another one…
WAGS Miami Star Announces Pregnancy
Another WAGS Miami star is having a baby. After Ashley Nicole announced that she and her hubby Phillip Wheeler were expecting baby number 2…
her friend/costar Hencha Voigt is confirming that she’s knocked up too. The sporty fitness trainer wrote a lengthy post on her burgeoning baby bump and reflected on hardships she’s had in her life.
“All my life I’ve been judged for who I am. Who I am is who I am, I was born this way and can’t change it. People judged me for my actions, for myself, for how I spoke, for what I did, for how I thought, for how I looked, for my motives, for what I stood for, for my beliefs; for everything,” wrote Hencha.
“People even judged me for my accomplishments, no one ever congratulated me for anything because I didn’t choose to take the formal path to life, which was listen to what you’re told to do. […] I no longer am living for me, I now have a purpose and a full-time job and that’s being your mommy.”
So far no word on who Hencha’s expecting a baby with, she was seen “revenge dating” baseball player Michael Crouse, her costar Astrid Bavaresco’s boo.
No matter what bumps slow you down in life, just keep going. Don’t Stop! Keep the car on drive even if you don’t have a set destination. Funny thing, Unexpectedly in the end you will end up somewhere magical and that’s exactly where you were meant to be❤️ Thanks for all the support and love guys, you have no idea how you uplifted my spirit, being pregnant is a beautiful and magical thing but it’s really emotional and not easy. I thank God everyday for my strength, my support system and my health 🙏🏾🤰🏽. – Maternity Jeans: @goodamerican #goodmama #goodamerican . – shot by: @untoldtruthphotography . – make up by: @__glittergirlz
Congrats Hencha!