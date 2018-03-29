What That Mouf Do? Too Much: Tiffany Haddish Signed An NDA And Will Never Reveal Beyoncé-Biter

- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish Can’t Reveal Beyoncé Biter Due To NDA

There is a reason that Tiffany Haddish stopped short of telling who the antagonist in her now-infamous Beyoncé-biting story and it isn’t because she doesn’t want to.

The comedienne took to Instagram live to let folks know that Beyoncé handles her business:

“NDAs are real, so I’m not saying s#!t about nothing.”

Tiffany also added that she probably would have been more inclined to spill that pipin’ hot prior to signing that good ol’ Knowles-Carter NDA. The GQ interview that she did is a month old and the party where the incident allegedly took place was in December.

She really rolled the dice even telling GQ that story. Don’t hurt yourself, ma’am.

