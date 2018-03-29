Mr. & Mrs. Shad: Bow Wow Ready To Elope With His New Bae Kiyomi Already

Bow Wow Ready For Marriage With Kiyomi

Bow Wow sounds like he’s in much better spirits this week. The seemingly melancholy rapper turned his whole attitude around to wish his bae Kiyomi a very happy birthday. Not only is Shad bigging her up for “doing so much in so little time”, he says he’s ready to jump the broom asap, telling her to pack her bags.

Bow Wow writes:

Happy birthday! I love you so much. Pack your bags I’m taking you out the country for a few days. We’ve done so much in so little time. You deserve everything and as your husband ima make sure of that. Baby wait til the world sees your talent. THEY HAVE NO IDEA WHAT YOU CAN DO. I love you! @kiyomileslie 💍 aint nothing i wont do for you. I SWEAR YOU AINT EVER BEEN SPOILED THE WAY IM BOUT TO SPOIL YOU. #REALLOVE#cirocgirl #cirocboys

Sweet, right? Here is the original post:

In case you’re interested in Kiyomi’s talents, she displayed some of them in a recent birthday photo. Doesn’t she look good bucket nekkid??

These two have been dating publically for around 3-months now. More of Kiyomi after the flip.