Bruh, Really? “Shark Tank” Company Rounderbum Is Selling Bubble-Butt Underwear For Menzzz
Company Sells Padded Butt Underwear For Men
Fellas, if you’re looking to bring more attention to your a$$, this is for you.
A company that appeared on Shark Tank called “Rounderbum” is setting out to give men the same cake confidence as women.
According to VICE, Rounderbum puports to provide the ideal “cosmetic buttock profile”
One pair of padded boxers with removable butt inserts says it also has a system for “easily venting the scrotum.”
Rounderbum is looking to make your sorcery undetectable to the touch.
“When brands use silicone, it’s heavier, and it’s a little more obvious if someone were to smack your butt,” Rounderbum inventor Jonathan Diersing tells me. “Ours is spongy, like a real butt.”
Fellas, you feelin’ this? Ladies, you buying one for your bae?