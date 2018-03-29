Bruh, Really? “Shark Tank” Company Rounderbum Is Selling Bubble-Butt Underwear For Menzzz

Image via Instagram/Getty

Company Sells Padded Butt Underwear For Men

Fellas, if you’re looking to bring more attention to your a$$, this is for you.

A company that appeared on Shark Tank called “Rounderbum” is setting out to give men the same cake confidence as women.

Muscle padded shirt A post shared by Rounderbum Underwear (@rounderbum) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:58pm PST

According to VICE, Rounderbum puports to provide the ideal “cosmetic buttock profile”

One pair of padded boxers with removable butt inserts says it also has a system for “easily venting the scrotum.”

A post shared by Rounderbum Underwear (@rounderbum) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

Rounderbum is looking to make your sorcery undetectable to the touch.

“When brands use silicone, it’s heavier, and it’s a little more obvious if someone were to smack your butt,” Rounderbum inventor Jonathan Diersing tells me. “Ours is spongy, like a real butt.”

Fellas, you feelin’ this? Ladies, you buying one for your bae?