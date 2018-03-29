So Sad: Child In Viral Police Hugging Photo Plummets Off Cliff With Parents & 5 Siblings

This young man became an image that struck a cord with many people regardless of ethnic background, political beliefs or spot in society. Today the world lost this beautiful spirit but #DevanteHart will forever be immortalized. Here. In this photo that speaks more than 1000 words pic.twitter.com/u8zhMi8apP — Alexander (@OntSecGuy) March 29, 2018

Devante Hart And Family Die In Mystery Car Wreck

Devante Hart, the young black child who went viral after photo of him hugging a police officer amid Black Live Matter protests is suspected to be dead along with 5 of his siblings and adoptive parents. Reportedly, the entire family was driving along the Northern California coast before the vehicle plunged off a cliff into the Pacific ocean. Their 2003 GMC veered off Route 1 near the town of Westport and fell 100 feet, eventually landing on its roof on a large rock at the shoreline.

The bodies of three of their children – Markis Hart, 19, Jeremiah Hart, 14, and Abigail Hart, 14 – have since been recovered by authorities. Devante’s has not been, but at a news conference Wednesday, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said officials have “every indication to believe” all six children were in the vehicle when it went off the cliff.

The three children found killed weren’t using seat belts and “came out” of the vehicle at some point, the California Highway Patrol said. The women were found inside wearing safety restraints.

Devante Hart was adopted by female couple, Jennifer & Sarah Hart. Two siblings are missing from this photo. They had an open child abuse case days before their car went off a California cliff with the children. No skid marks were found. pic.twitter.com/hh6Ab7xPsz — JadeJacksonOnline.com (@IAMJADETHEGREAT) March 29, 2018

So sad. There are reports stating that the adoptive mothers had a domestic incident just days before the crash, but authorities think it was a true accident.

“We have no evidence and no reason to believe this was an intentional act,” Allman said. He also said there are no skid marks or brake marks indicating why the vehicle went off the cliff. He said an investigation is ongoing.