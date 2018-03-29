Anti: Howard Students Protest Financial Aid Scam Singing Rihanna’s “B!t¢h Better Have My Money” [Video]

Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Howard Students Sing Rihanna’s Hit Song In Protest Of Scandal

Yesterday the news of financial aid scandal at Howard University took over every corner of the internet from Twitter to chat rooms to comment sections. But if you thought it was gonna be a one-day news cycle story then you are sadly mistaken.

The students who have been robbed of their money and potentially their educations have gathered in the administration building on campus and they are letting their displeasure be heard to the tune of Rihanna’s run-me-my-muthaf***in-coins anthem “B***h Better Have My Money”.

