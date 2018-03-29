YFN Lucci Changes His Tune… After Telling “Lip Service” He Was Single He Is Now Admitting To Being Boo’ed Up With Reginae Carter [VIDEO]

YFN Lucci Confirms He’s Dating Reginae Carter

This week YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter made their baeship crystal clear to the public by posting pictures from their very coupled up recent Insta Gala appearance.

Peep all the pictures below:

HER SMILE #PRICELESS A post shared by I_AM_LUCCI (@yfnlucci) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

🌹❤️ #theinstagala #PromKing&queen A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

YFN Lucci spoke on TMZ’s Raq Rants today and confirmed the pair are dating and shared his thoughts on people saying he’s too old for her. The relationship stuff starts at around the three-minute mark.

Hit the flip to see how Lucci’s relationship status has changed over the past few weeks.