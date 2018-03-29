Exclusive Clip: Ludacris Talks New Album & More On “The Raw Word” With RHOA’s Claudia Jordan & Dr. Michael Eric Dyson
- By Bossip Staff
Atlanta rapper Ludacris has confirmed he’ll be back in the studio for his 10th album.
The “Area Codes” artist is the guest on Friday’s episode of “The Raw Word” hosted by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and reality star Claudia Jordan.
Ludacris said he’s been inspired by more recent hits, but also spoke about his place as one of hip hop’s elder statesmen.
“Right now, I’m uploading,” Ludacris said. “I want to make sure I out do everything I’ve ever done.”
