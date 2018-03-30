Hi, OK Byeee! Nicki Minaj Jumped Out The Bushes, Dropped Off A Benz Commercial & Scampered Back Into The Shadows
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Nicki Made A Surprise Return & Stirred Up Barb Hysteria
Oh look, it’s Nicki Minaj who surprised the Barb army with her first social media post of 2018 that featured the shiny new Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2018 in a drive-by return to Instagram that popped off on a night when literally a zillion things happened in music.
Peep the Twitter chatter over Nicki’s blink-and-you-missed-it return to IG on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash