Hi, OK Byeee! Nicki Minaj Jumped Out The Bushes, Dropped Off A Benz Commercial & Scampered Back Into The Shadows

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Nicki Made A Surprise Return & Stirred Up Barb Hysteria

Oh look, it’s Nicki Minaj who surprised the Barb army with her first social media post of 2018 that featured the shiny new Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2018 in a drive-by return to Instagram that popped off on a night when literally a zillion things happened in music.

Peep the Twitter chatter over Nicki’s blink-and-you-missed-it return to IG on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus