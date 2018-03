Arin Ray Drops Video For “We Ain’t Homies”

Interscope Records’ R&B artist Arin Ray now has visuals to accompany his hit single. Directed by Dad, Arin Ray is releasing his first visual of the year for “We Ain’t Homies” featuring YG. The video for this track takes a simple and stylized approach that compliments the complexities of Arin’s vocals.

Download Arin Ray’s Platinum Fire eAlbum here