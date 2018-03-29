LHHATL Frequent Felon Tommie Lee Wanted By Police YET AGAIN

Tommie Lee Wanted By Atlanta Police

Tommie Lee can’t stay off the cops’ radar to save her life.

After already being taken in after beating down a sales clerk at an Atlanta jeweller, Tommie managed to secure her freedom after posting $3,000 in bail.

But it looks like that freedom might be pretty short-lived. According to TMZ, Tommie decided she was too busy to make an appearance in court over 2016 charges for DUI and driving with no license last Wednesday. As such, there’s now a warrant for her arrest.

To top it all off, prosecutors moved to revoke bond in her jewelry store smackdown case just a day before.

SMH. At this rate, it looks like she might have to phone into this season’s reunion from jail…

Getty