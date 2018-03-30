Daddy Duties: BlondeYe Is All Smiles At The San Diego Zoo With North And Saint
- By Bossip Staff
Kanye, Kim, And Kids Head To San Diego Zoo
Kanye West took a little break from working on his new album (if you believe internet rumors) to kick it with Kimmy and the kiddies at the San Diego Zoo. Kim shared the rare moments of Kanye smiling ear to ear with her SnapChat followers today.
Ye and his goldilocks cozied up with son Saint,
…while Kim and North checked out the penguins…
And North took some selfies with hippos and elephants.