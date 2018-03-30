She Must Have That Fire: Here’s What Happened When The Weeknd Sang About Giving Selena Gomez His Kidney

The Weeknd Misses Selena Gomez

The Weeknd dropped his new EP on Thursday and it’s back to his roots of making people feel miserable and hopeless. It’s that old feeling we missed dearly. We also noticed that the sadness seems to stem from none other than Selena Gomez, who dated the singer up until a few months ago. It’s clear from the EP that buddy is hurt.

*me reading the lyrics to these new weeknd songs, knowing they’re about selena gomez* pic.twitter.com/FNuKtmt0lN — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) March 30, 2018

But there’s one detail that really stood out: he wanted to give her his kidney? Yikes. Twitter is going ham over how much he loved that woman all the while wondering how fire that pum pum must be. Peep the speculation.