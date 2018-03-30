Fabolous Allegedly Punched Out Emily B’s Front Teeth, Threatened Her With Baseball Bat, Threatened To Shoot Her Father And Brother

Image via Getty

Details Of Fabolous And Emily B’s Domestic Violence Incident Revealed

Damn, this is BAD. REAL bad.

Yesterday, we reported that Fabolous turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an alleged domestic violence incident with long time baby mama Emily B.

Fab was charged with aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, but we weren’t sure exactly what that meant. Today, we do and it’s very, VERY ugly. Buckled up. Here we go.

According to NorthJersey, on March 7 Fabolous was in Los Angeles and reportedly became “enraged” when he discovered via Instagram that Emily was also in LA.

On the flight home from LA, Fab allegedly text Emily telling her that he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and kill her, but he “did not want to go out like that”. It is said that upon arrival home, Fab punched Emily seven times and she ended up losing her two front teeth.

An affidavit says that Emily called her father and brother to remove the guns that were in the home she shared with the rapper. Fabolous allegedly got home and confronted Emily, father and brother and went looking for the previously removed firearms.

“When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them,” according to court documents.

If this is true, Fab is in BIG trouble.