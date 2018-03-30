Be Careful: Cardi B Blasts Consistently Creepin’ Offset On Her New Single

Upset (back) on…

Cardi B Drops “Be Careful”, Is The Song About Offset?

Cardi B’s dropping a new single ahead of her debut album that’s got the internet buzzing. Cardi’s track “Be Careful” is all about someone ill-advisedly stepping out on her and her firing back.

In the song Cardi blasts a “piece of s***” whose been creeping and will ultimately end up facing karma….

“I gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s***/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s***/ Thought you would’ve learned your lesson, bout liking pictures not returning textes.”

[…]

“Karma for you is gonna be who you end up with—you make me sick n***a.”

she also warns the person that they might end up losing her FOR GOOD.

“Be careful with me, do you know what you’re doing? Whose feelings that you’re hurting and bruising? You gon’ gain the whole world but is it worth the girl that you’re losing?” she sings on the chorus. “Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning.”

Suuuuuuure thing Belcalis. Do you think she’ll ever really leave Offset?



People have mixed reactions, radio hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Peter Rosenberg are fans…

I personally like Cardi B's #BeCareful but they definitely should have had someone else sing that hook…..I would have called SZA immediately!!! — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 30, 2018

Wow @iamcardib keeps growing … “be careful” is incredible — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 30, 2018

while others think it needs work.

Listen, due to what Cardi’s going through or gone through with Offset? This single is genius. But MUSICALLY? This isn’t good. Ok? — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) March 30, 2018

I tried to like it y’all, I really did….. but at least she ain’t mention offset. #CardiB #becareful pic.twitter.com/VxwO4mVMnm — bluversace™😈✨ (@bluversace) March 30, 2018

Are you feeling “Be Careful”???

Cardi’s “Invasion Of Privacy” album drops April 6.

My album “INVASION OF PRIVACY” will be out APRIL 6!👌🏽👌🏽Thanks for the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/RVfqWHA7sX — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2018

