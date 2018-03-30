Be Careful: Cardi B Blasts Consistently Creepin’ Offset On Her New Single
Cardi B Drops “Be Careful”, Is The Song About Offset?
Cardi B’s dropping a new single ahead of her debut album that’s got the internet buzzing. Cardi’s track “Be Careful” is all about someone ill-advisedly stepping out on her and her firing back.
In the song Cardi blasts a “piece of s***” whose been creeping and will ultimately end up facing karma….
“I gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s***/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s***/ Thought you would’ve learned your lesson, bout liking pictures not returning textes.”
[…]
“Karma for you is gonna be who you end up with—you make me sick n***a.”
she also warns the person that they might end up losing her FOR GOOD.
“Be careful with me, do you know what you’re doing? Whose feelings that you’re hurting and bruising? You gon’ gain the whole world but is it worth the girl that you’re losing?” she sings on the chorus. “Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning.”
Suuuuuuure thing Belcalis. Do you think she’ll ever really leave Offset?
People have mixed reactions, radio hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Peter Rosenberg are fans…
while others think it needs work.
Are you feeling “Be Careful”???
Cardi’s “Invasion Of Privacy” album drops April 6.
More “Be Careful” reactions on the flip.
Cardi said, “you gotta switch it up sometimes”…
and recently made this interesting comment about betrayal.
Some folks are wondering why Cardi (who’s still with her cheating fiance) is even bothering to blast him.
OUCH.