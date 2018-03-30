Party With KhariBarbie: Masika Kalysha Celebrates The Second Birthday Of Her And Fetty Wap’s Precious Princess

Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap’s Daughter Khari Turns Two

It’s no secret that Fetty Wap has a gang of kids (seven at last count), but there is no doubt that the most famous is his daughter Khari Barbie, whose mother is Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood” and music video fame. Masika took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate Khari’s birthday!

Awwwww. She was so liddo!

UniKhari Barbie 🦄 #KBTurns2 A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT

Masika and Khari celebrated her special day together. How cute is her unicorn hat?

Masika even put together a video of highlights from her journey with Khari so far. Fetty makes several appearances in the clip. We haven’t seen any posts from Fetty yet, but we’ll be on the lookout.

