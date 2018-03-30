Party With KhariBarbie: Masika Kalysha Celebrates The Second Birthday Of Her And Fetty Wap’s Precious Princess
Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap’s Daughter Khari Turns Two
It’s no secret that Fetty Wap has a gang of kids (seven at last count), but there is no doubt that the most famous is his daughter Khari Barbie, whose mother is Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood” and music video fame. Masika took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate Khari’s birthday!
Awwwww. She was so liddo!
Masika and Khari celebrated her special day together. How cute is her unicorn hat?
My princess turns 2 today. I was going to write a long emotional message but honestly I’ve been watching videos from the past 2 years all morning and i thought this would be better. Video editing is not my calling so don’t judge… I made this video on my iPhone crying like a baby. I put together a FEW never before seen video clips from the best 2 years of my life… Check out the full video on my YouTube page. Link in bio HAPPY BIRTHDAY BARBIE
Masika even put together a video of highlights from her journey with Khari so far. Fetty makes several appearances in the clip. We haven’t seen any posts from Fetty yet, but we’ll be on the lookout.
Hit the flip for the full video and more precious pics.
When your baby slays her 1st red carpet 😩 @kharibarbie accompanied by auntie/godmommy (Khari has 3) @dannyncredible video taken by my pr 😩 I might be in target but my baby will be in dolce and it’s not about the label or the price but it’s about giving my baby the life I never had. These priceless moments make my sacrifices all worth it. #kidschoiceawards
Continue Slideshow
This was day 3 of fashion week in NY at 8:00am. My hair looked just like Barbies b4 my Glam came and got me right 😂 I was exhausted on the move for 48 hrs non stop but my little partner in crayon was right there to make sure Mommy got hugs and kisses before I had to go work. My little jet setter ❤️ (my child has her daddy’s whole face 🤦🏽♀️ I love this picture because she looks like me for once 😍)