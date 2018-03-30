Party With KhariBarbie: Masika Kalysha Celebrates The Second Birthday Of Her And Fetty Wap’s Precious Princess

Masika and Fetty Wap's Daughter Khari Barbie first Birthday Party at W. Hotel in Hollywood.

WAB / Splash News

Masika Kalysha And Fetty Wap’s Daughter Khari Turns Two

It’s no secret that Fetty Wap has a gang of kids (seven at last count), but there is no doubt that the most famous is his daughter Khari Barbie, whose mother is Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood” and music video fame. Masika took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate Khari’s birthday!

1 week old Khari. Secure the milk at all times ❤️ My baby is 2 today 😩🤧

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

Awwwww. She was so liddo!

UniKhari Barbie 🦄 #KBTurns2

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

Masika and Khari celebrated her special day together. How cute is her unicorn hat?

Masika even put together a video of highlights from her journey with Khari so far. Fetty makes several appearances in the clip. We haven’t seen any posts from Fetty yet, but we’ll be on the lookout.

Hit the flip for the full video and more precious pics.

The cool kids 😩😍

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

It be ya own child 😂😂😂 #KBMoney

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

She started posing so I followed her lead @kharibarbie #bookedandbusybaby

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

    But Mom why do you pay people to straighten your curls 🤷🏽‍♀️

    A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

    Mixing patterns such a fashionista

    A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

    The stages of chocolate happiness (swipe)

    A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

    Late night store runs 😍

    A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

