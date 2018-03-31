Your Fenty Is Cool And All But The Navy Is Freaking Out Without Any New Rihanna Music

Rihanna’s Fans Are Demanding New Music

Everyone is going ham sandwich over Rihanna’s new Fenty body glitter that is sure to spark a golden trend across the country. Rih keeps making all these Fenty announcements but we haven’t gotten any new albums in two damn years. This is causing a massive meltdown from her fans who are demanding more.

Take a look at them not letting her off the hook. Bih better have our MUSIC!

