Your Fenty Is Cool And All But The Navy Is Freaking Out Without Any New Rihanna Music
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna’s Fans Are Demanding New Music
Everyone is going ham sandwich over Rihanna’s new Fenty body glitter that is sure to spark a golden trend across the country. Rih keeps making all these Fenty announcements but we haven’t gotten any new albums in two damn years. This is causing a massive meltdown from her fans who are demanding more.
Take a look at them not letting her off the hook. Bih better have our MUSIC!