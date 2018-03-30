Fades & Finessin’: Bulls#!ttin Barber Bibby Won Twitter After Last Night’s Episode Of ‘Atlanta’
By Bossip Staff
Twitter Reacts To “Atlanta” Barber Bibby
Atlanta is a great show for many reasons, one of which is how relatable the writing is. Even if you don’t live in Atlanta or have never been, you know someone like these characters.
That said, last night’s episode was probably triggering for a lot of Black men who have been scorn by a bulls#!ttin’ barber. “Bibby” might be the most relatable character we’ve ever seen on the show.
He was HILARIOUS and headazz to the superlative degree. Flip the page to peep the reactions.
Even white folks liked Bibby, THAT’s how good of a job Robert Powell (the actor) did.