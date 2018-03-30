Fades & Finessin’: Bulls#!ttin Barber Bibby Won Twitter After Last Night’s Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

A hustler, a barber the most interesting man in Atlanta…. Bibby pic.twitter.com/pHV6hg2967 — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) March 30, 2018

Twitter Reacts To “Atlanta” Barber Bibby

Atlanta is a great show for many reasons, one of which is how relatable the writing is. Even if you don’t live in Atlanta or have never been, you know someone like these characters.

That said, last night’s episode was probably triggering for a lot of Black men who have been scorn by a bulls#!ttin’ barber. “Bibby” might be the most relatable character we’ve ever seen on the show.

when they take ur kindness for weakness #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/Z6gQb0tlzE — AtlantaFX (@AtlantaFX) March 30, 2018

He was HILARIOUS and headazz to the superlative degree. Flip the page to peep the reactions.