Weddings: Lena Waithe Reveals Plans For Tying The Knot With Her Beautiful Brown-Skinned Lady

We’re huge fans of Lena Waithe so naturally we’re intrigued to learn more about her love life. The first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing (for “Master of None”) recently spoke with People about her upcoming wedding plans with partner Alana Mayo, after getting engaged last Thanksgiving.

“It’s a little nutty,” the writer/actress told PEOPLE with a laugh of her busy schedule. “I’m trying to balance it out, but I’m really grateful.”

Waithe and Mayo, a production exec, are currently juggling their work demands with wedding planning.

“It’s going to be super small, crazy small,” says Waithe of their wedding. “It’s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends.”

“We’re anti-stress,” she said. “We’re trying to make it not a stressful situation, that’s our goal.”