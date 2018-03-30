If You Were Wondering: T-Pain Addresses Fan Theories That His Song “Low” With Flo Rida Is About A Centaur

T-Pain Clears Up Rumors About A Song That Came Out 10 Years Ago

Music is so beautiful and complex, sometimes we can listen to a song for years and not know the meaning of it until one day….something clicks. Speaking of beautiful and complex music, Flo Rida and T-Pain’s banger “Low” has been out in the world for a decade now, and people are still playing that isht like the day it came out.

If you’re familiar with the song, you know that the lyrics feature T-Pain on the hook, and he describes a girl in the club saying, “Shawty had them Apple Bottom jeans, Boots with the fur, The whole club was lookin’ at her….Them baggy sweat pants, And the Reeboks with the straps.” Most of us have thought nothing of the line for the past decade, but a couple people on Twitter have publicized their theories on how the “Shawty” T-Pain is referring to can be sporting jeans and sweatpants at the same time.

if shawty had both them apple bottom jeans AND the baggy sweatpants, and she had the boots with the fur AND the reeboks with the straps no wonder the whole club was looking at her. she (at least) was wearing two pairs of pants and two different shoes, or (at most) had FOUR LEGS — 🍑? (@forcIosers) February 11, 2018

The girl Flo Rida sings about in Low was wearing apple bottom jeans, boots with the fur, baggy sweatpants, AND reeboks with the straps all at the same time so we must conclude that she was, in fact, a centaur. In this essay I will — Splenda Pappy (@caroline_oreo) March 26, 2018

no wonder the whole club was looking at her… — Rachel Coulson (@racheyco) March 26, 2018

I mean, for a girl wearing two different sets of shoes AND pants at the same time, her being a centaur isn’t exactly that far of a stretch. The people of Twitter spread these theories like wild fire, and luckily for everyone involved, Mr. Tallahassee Pain caught wind of the rumors, as he always does. Just like that time he ruined our sing-alongs to “Buy U A Drank” by revealing the lyrics are different than literally everyone thought, the music legend weighed in on what’s going on with the aforementioned girl from “Low.”

The first girl is dressed how Flo Rida likes. Second girls is dressed how I like. Flo likes a classy lady. I like a lazy bitch. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) March 27, 2018

So there you have it….”Shawty” is actually 2 different shawtys, and T-Pain continues to both ruin and clarify the songs of our generation.

Check out the reactions of the internet’s music fans after finding out everyone in the club on “Low” weren’t actually staring at a centaur.