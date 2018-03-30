EBONY Magazine Agrees To Pay $80K To Freelancers After #EbonyOwes Campaign

Ebony Magazine Paying Freelancers $80,000

After being sued by freelancers who say there were never paid for their work, EBONY Magazine is paying up. The Chicago Tribune reports that the historic publication settled a lawsuit with dozens of freelancers nearly $80,000 to settle a lawsuit over unpaid work stretching back more than two years.

Ebony Media and its owner CVG Group, will pay out the full amount in quarterly installments over the course of the year.

Ebony does not admit liability or wrongdoing in the settlement.#EbonyOwes tweets went viral last year from disgruntled freelance writers and photographers.

“A Vision in Red” Hail to our QUEEN 👑 @maryjblige w two oscar nods, and several projects on the way, R&B Royalty MJB is claiming her power. Honoring the #BlackGirlMagic within us all 👸🏽! #WomensHistoryMonth MARCH/SPRING 2018 Digital Issue is here! — https://t.co/ySEQm10cD8 pic.twitter.com/UZPGQ1Ox6Z — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) March 7, 2018

We’re glad to hear all this has been settled. Pay people what they’re owed, publications.