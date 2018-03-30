New Video: Ebenezar Releases Visual For ‘Stats’ Featuring Col3trane

Ebenezer releases visual for “Stats” featuring Col3trane, lifted from debut EP Bad Romantic. The video premiered earlier today via Complex UK, the video sees Ebenezer and Col3trane drenched in moody lighting weaving through secret corridors and London backdrops as the song unfolds. Watch HERE.

“My good friend Dir.Lx and I had so much fun making this. Can’t wait for you to hear more of what’s to come,” speaks Ebenezer.

Bad Romantic grips you from first listen and truly showcases his own signature UK rap aesthetic. An ode to real romance, the EP jumps from energetic deeper trap sounds on tracks like “Till I Die” and “Catch Feelings” and transitions to slower vibes with more emotive tracks like “South of France” and “Nostalgia,” overall rounding this project off as a stunning first EP from Ebenezer.

In a few short years Ebenezer has worked with the likes of Rejjie Snow, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and Craig David. With a string of successful tracks released last year such as “F**K IT,” “Survival” and “Cliché,” Ebenezer is carving his own unique path – one of emotionally tinged R&B with hints of trap, completely void of the usual pretence that’s flooded the genre. In a way, it could be described as conscious turn-up music, but without a holier than thou message. The project sets Ebenezer apart from everyone else, as someone from London with a story to tell.

Born in Homerton, Ebenezer spent most of his childhood at a cousin’s house in Hackney along with his brother and sister. While his mother was busy holding down three jobs, Ebenezer and his brother spent most of their free time listening to music, watching MTV Base and learning to produce.