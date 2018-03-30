We Rebuke Thee Repeat Racist! Michigan State Refuses To Expel Saltine Sophomore Spewing Slurs On Social Media

Michigan State Students Want Jillian Kirk Expelled

Michigan State students are calling for the University to take serious disciplinary action against a sophomore with a history of bigotry.

According to The Tab reports multiple students have complained repeatedly about sophomore Jillian Kirk’s penchant for racist tweets and snapchat posts. While many of her original posts have been deleted, multiple students have reposted the offensive posts, resulted in the posts going viral. See some examples below. Warning: The language is very graphic and offensive.

Let’s play a game… it’s called “ How many retweets does this girl need before MSU kicks her out” @michiganstateu pic.twitter.com/c2AQ3rXGoI — Abuela (@Juylianafowlkes) March 27, 2018

Twitter lets do our job this racist @jillian_kirk is a student at Michigan State University and lives in Brighton Michigan (RETWEET AND REPORT HER! ) pic.twitter.com/Wil2MMj7Nw — Chris Brown (@chrisbfacts) March 27, 2018

Twitter do y’all thang Her name is Jillian Marie Kirk @jillian_kirk Business Preference At @michiganstateu Waitress At @TheMainCrossing pic.twitter.com/6ry9n1pKdu — Amber AP (@apthegoddess94) March 27, 2018

Emily Guerrant, an MSU Spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the University addressing the comments made by Kirk on her social media.

“The university is aware of the recent social media posts connected to an MSU student,” the statement says. “As a public institution, we do not get to control what every member of our community says.” It goes on to say, “one of the university’s core values is inclusion, to have a campus environment that fosters free speech and the sharing of ideas and beliefs.” The statement assures students that MSU does not condone racial harassment or bullying. According to the statement, they are addressing the situation on a variety of platforms, and intend to use this as “an opportunity to keep a conversation about race and inclusion ongoing.”

So basically they’re not gonna do ish. Why doesn’t Michigan State have a policy against abusive language and behavior like this? Intolerance should not be tolerated. There’s no reason students should have to be around someone who has this attitude.